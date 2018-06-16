Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Things happened over the weekend, but they all paled in comparison to the Father’s Day love that existed in real life and on social media. Starting with Carrie Underwood, who posted a picture of her dad walking her down the aisle at her wedding, and used lyrics from her “The Girl You Think I Am” in the caption. Her husband Mike Fisher’s instagram story was just as sweet, with a worksheet their son Isaiah had filled out, all about his dad’s finest traits. Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline posted a series of pictures capturing her husband’s gift for fatherhood, and wrote a little poem about him. Jason Aldean, his two daughters and his baby boy were looking good in their Father’s Day post (one that included a tag for Aldean’s dad, Barry). Brett Eldredge shared a picture of him and his dad and his son Edgar. Chris Young snapped a selfie with his dad over sushi. And in what I consider to be the Grand Gesture of the Year, Brothers Osborne bought their dad a truck. And even better, shared that both mom and dad have a wardrobe made up almost entirely of Brothers Osborne t-shirts. Plus, Maren Morris got hooked on the reimagined Queer Eye, her husband Ryan Hurd felt the love from his water ski, Kacey Musgraves was all about the yee and the haw, and Jon Pardi started getting some Tim McGrawspiration.

The King and his crew! We love ya dad! #fathersday pic.twitter.com/Or3C0K0ogQ — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) June 18, 2018

Wine + new season of @QueerEye downloaded for this long flight = YASSSSSS!️‍ pic.twitter.com/MxnhY91emA — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 15, 2018

I yee lots of haw for a living. In my downtime? Still yeeing any and all haw. — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) June 17, 2018

Set up a gym in my bus trailer. Put up a motivational picture @TheTimMcGraw pic.twitter.com/bJExpj2BZq — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) June 15, 2018