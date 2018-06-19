Garth Brooks: Somebody’s Got to Raise Hell

Once again, Garth Brooks has taken the words right out of my mouth. When I walk into a bar, this is exactly how I feel: Somebody’s got to feed that jukebox, somebody’s got to drink that beer, somebody’s got to get all rowdy and raise hell in here.

This new single of his – “All Day Long” – sounds so much like his old hits that it reminds me of what made me fall in love with country music in the first place. And it sounds like that was his intention when he co-wrote the song Mitch Rossell and Bryan Kennedy.

“Country music with a fiddle? You bet your ass,” Brooks said during his Inside Studio G Facebook Live video on Monday (June 18). “I’m just gonna say that a seat belt and a helmet might be nice on this one.”

He added that the song had the vibe of three of his uptempo hits from his heyday: “Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House” from 1991, “Ain’t Goin’ Down (Til the Sun Comes Up)” from 1993, and his cover of the Oak Ridge Boys’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge” from 1993. Clearly, the 90s were very good to Brooks.

“The new music feels very old school. It sounds brand new, but it’s very old school. It’s going to be upbeat. It’s fun. It’s a little summer, man. Let’s turn it up, and have some fun,” he said.

On Tuesday, when “All Day Long” was released to country radio, Brooks did a remote fireside guitar pull to share the music with his fans and followers on social media.

Brooks will be announcing details about his next tour sometime later this summer.