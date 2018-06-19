Keith Urban on Keeping Your Heart in Check

“It All Comes Down to These People Have the Heart"

Spend any time around any musician or anyone affiliated with the music business long enough and they’ll tell you point blank: it ain’t for the faint of heart.

And yet, there’s Keith Urban. Having a tremendous amount of heart is one of the key ingredients to success, happiness and a lasting career, if you ask him. And Urban should know, as he’s long been regarded as one of the kindest, most humble and influential artists in the business.

That kind of kindness was not lost on Lindsay Ell as she spent time out on the road with the superstar. In a recent interview with Pop Culture Country, Ell shared that Urban is a shining example of how to treat others, whether you’re on or offstage, and that he’s had a tremendous impact on her career as an artist.

Those words are probably among the most meaningful Urban’s heard in a long time.

“It’s such a long beautiful line of people I’ve watched and learned from,” Urban told CMT.com upon hearing of Ell’s remarks.

“To be in any position to give that back in any way is a great feeling.”

Sure, to ascend to an Urban level of success on the ladder, you’ve got to have drive, dedication, goals and guts. But you can’t let the hard times harden you to others. You must keep your heart in check. And for that reason, Urban thinks Ell and his current tour mate Kelsea Ballerini are both going to be just fine.

“It all comes down to these people have the heart. Kelsea’s got the heart, Lindsay’s got the heart. That’s what it all comes down to.”

Urban’s Graffiti U World Tour featuring Ballerini launched just days ago and will run through November 3.