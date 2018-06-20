Tim McGraw Sings Wife’s Praises

In the next 30 days, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will stop in 15 cities. From North Carolina to California, they will be everywhere. And they’re bringing their love with them.

McGraw and Hill told People why they feel so blessed to be able to work together.

“I watch him perform and still to this day I’m awed by it. Tim is the absolute best entertainer, hands down. He can bring a crowd to their feet with the motion of his hand. He knows how to deliver songs to the fans and make them feel like he’s singing to them,” Hill said.

“I could listen to her sing all night. She’s such a powerhouse that it forces me to raise my game every night,” McGraw said.

But all that togetherness would surely take its toll, right? Not for this country music match made in heaven about 22 years ago when Hill was the opener for McGraw’s tour. They fell in love then, and are still very much in love now. And while they have each other to thank for that, they also have God.

“Tim and I share a quick, quiet moment together before hitting the stage,” Hill shared. “Always praying.”

Next up for McGraw and Hill is a tour stop in Raleigh, NC on Friday (June 22).



