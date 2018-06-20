Dierks Bentley’s The Mountain Looms as Top Country Album

Dierks Bentley’s The Mountain debuts at the summit of Billboard’s country albums chart this week while simultaneously rolling in at No. 3 on The Billboard 200 all-genres rankings.

On the songs/airplay side, the new champ is David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney’s reassuring duet, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” It reaches the top after a 32-week ascent.

Murphy’s first and last No. 1 song as a solo artist was “Dust on the Bottle” in 1995. Chesney most recently inhabited the prime song spot in 2017 with “All the Pretty Girls.”

In last week’s column, we credited Bentley with having scored 16 No. 1 songs to date. Let’s up that total to 17 because he was also one of the artists on the 2016 chart-topper, “Forever Country.”

The other albums making their first appearance this week are Sugarland's Bigger (arriving at No. 2) and the various artists collection Now That's What I Call Country, Volume 11 (surfacing at No. 6). Albums returning to action include The Best of John Denver Live (No. 42), Brooks & Dunn's The Greatest Hits Collection (No. 46), Chris Young's Losing Sleep (No. 47) and The Essential Johnny Cash (No. 49). There are two new songs with succinct titles to applaud—the Eli Young Band's "Love Ain't" (No. 56) and Maddie & Tae's "Friends Don't" (No. 60) Brothers Osborne's "Shoot Me Straight" rebounds at No. 30. The No. 3 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs' This One's for You (last week's No. 1), Jason Aldean's Rearview Town and the eponymous Kane Brown. Rounding out the Top 5 songs array, we have Combs' "One Number Away," Dan + Shay's "Tequila," Bentley's "Woman, Amen" (last week's No. 1) and Brown's "Heaven." Have you discovered that ideal "summer song" yet? Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.




