Dustin Lynch Plans to Keep Us Guessing

The Singer Throws Both Real Plans and the Playbook Out the Window

We may be getting new music from Dustin Lynch sooner than we thought.

Or we may not be.

Either way, we kind of love where the Tullahoma, Tennessee native’s head is at right now, which is a more spontaneous place than ever before. Lynch pulled a fast one on fans last month by releasing a brand-new single called “Good Girl” that was not a part of his fairly-recent album Current Mood, and it had everyone buzzing about the fate of the record.

Is this a random, one-off single? Or a sign of what’s to come on the next project?

“I’m always writing,” Lynch told CMT.com during CMA Fest.

“The current album isn’t even a year old yet and there’s still some songs we’re playing live that we’d love to get to and release,” Lynch he said. “I don’t have any plans.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals Royal Bahamian

He means no plans, period, except to keep us guessing. Instead of meticulous strategizing and analyzing every detail of this album and its single’s release schedule (insert more business talk), Lynch and company are sort of winging it, throwing caution to the wind and just going with the flow of creativity. More importantly, he’s going with his gut and what feels right for him and his artistry.

“Good Girl was that spontaneous of a thing, it just kind of threw a wrench into what we thought the schedule of Current Mood was going to be. So, we may go back to Current Mood. We may keep recording new stuff that we like and keep putting it out. We’ll just see.”

And is there anything sexier or more intriguing than a little bit of unpredictability?

We have to admit, “Good Girl” was a good call. Stayed tuned—there’s no telling what he’ll do next.