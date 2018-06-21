CMT Spotlights Rising Talent with New Artist Discovery Additions

A love worth sticking around for, a love fading fast and a love for the simple things culminate the latest round of singles from the new artists joining CMT’s Artist Discovery platform. Make welcome rising country singers and songwriters Sierra Black, Olivia Ooms and Dillon Carmichael.

Sierra Black

Black grew up in a musical family on the sweet sounds of Merle Haggard and Marty Robbins. By the age of 12, she was performing onstage, and with artists like Faith Hill and Shania Twain hot on the scene, Black’s sound was evolving more and more in that vein and into the artist she is today. Her newest single “Make It Easy” is personal for the Las Vegas native, as it tells her love story with her husband. The song’s brand-new music video is positively cinematic. Riding off into the sunset with your favorite cowboy or cowgirl has never looked so picturesque or romantic.

Olivia Ooms