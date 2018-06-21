CMT Spotlights Rising Talent with New Artist Discovery Additions

A love worth sticking around for, a love fading fast and a love for the simple things culminate the latest round of singles from the new artists joining CMT’s Artist Discovery platform. Make welcome rising country singers and songwriters Sierra Black, Olivia Ooms and Dillon Carmichael.
Sierra Black
Black grew up in a musical family on the sweet sounds of Merle Haggard and Marty Robbins. By the age of 12, she was performing onstage, and with artists like Faith Hill and Shania Twain hot on the scene, Black’s sound was evolving more and more in that vein and into the artist she is today. Her newest single “Make It Easy” is personal for the Las Vegas native, as it tells her love story with her husband. The song’s brand-new music video is positively cinematic. Riding off into the sunset with your favorite cowboy or cowgirl has never looked so picturesque or romantic.
Olivia Ooms
Sometimes a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do, especially when it comes to leaving an unworthy fella in the dust. Newcomer Olivia Ooms is learning that lesson the hard way in her new single “Thoughts of You.” At just 15 years old, the California native is writing her own songs, touring, and opening for the likes of Lady Antebellum and Old Dominion, all while still in high school. She even co-directed this official music video with David Javier. A girl this talented and savvy—those silly boys better wise up, if you ask us.
Dillon Carmichael
With a voice aged like a fine bourbon, Burgin, Kentucky native Dillon Carmichael is taking it back to basics and pure country tradition with “It’s Simple,” a soulful reminder that the most valuable things in life really don’t come with complication or a hefty price tag. Carmichael grew up on Vern Gosdin, Waylon Jennings and Haggard in a musical family, with parents who performed and two uncles you’ll definitely recognize: Eddie and John Michael Montgomery. Now it’s his turn to step up center stage. Carmichael just signed to Riser House Records and is under the wing of Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton) for his big debut “Hell on an Angel.”