Nashville Recap: Season 6, Episode 11: “No Place That Far”

SPOILER ALERT: finally, we got a chance to check in on Juliette and all we can say is “WOW.” There were some bombshells dropped during season six, episode eleven titled “No Place That Far.” Here are a few of our favorites.
-
Friends Don’t Let Friends…
Thank you, Will, for being a voice of reason and friendship in this Alannah, Avery, Gunnar love triangle.
…Run Around and Two-Time
In this case, we’re not against a friend stealing another man’s girl. Twig, your turn, buddy.
This (Almost) Kiss
Except Maddie thinks she’s in love with Jonah (GROAN)…
Shiny and New
Alannah signs a solo deal with *cough* Brad’s *cough* record label, which unfortunately means, more Brad to put up with.
Lost Lovers
Troublemaker
Meanwhile in Bolivia, Juliette has seen the light at her treatment center, and it’s not pretty. And she is NOT happy.
And the Big Bombshell…
Locked up and understandably frightened, Juliette becomes ill…but not for any reason we could have imagined…
The Great Escape
She makes a run for it with the help of Rosa, who is a total angel, by the way. Let’s hope Juliette’s actually able to get out (Fingers crossed!)
