Jana Kramer Shares Big Baby News

After years of struggling with infertility — and sharing those struggles openly and honestly on social media — Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin are finally able to safely share some much better news.
Kramer is pregnant, meaning that their two-year-old daughter Jolie will no longer be an only child come November.
“Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited! Jolie is going to be a big sister & we’re becoming a family of 4,” Kramer shared early on Monday morning (June 25). She goes on to thank Ava Women, the bracelet she wore to track her most fertile days.
#Ad Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited! Jolie is going to be a big sister & we’re becoming a family of 4! Thanks @avawomen for helping us get pregnant by telling me my 5 most fertile days! #AvaPartner Pregnancy takes a village – Also thanks Bonjesta® (doxylamine succinate/pyridoxine HCl) 4 helping me manage my #morningsickness after diet & lifestyle changes didn’t work. It’s a safe & effective new formulation of the drug combination I took before that’s made to work faster & longer. Most common side effect is drowsiness. For US residents only INDICATION Bonjesta® is a prescription medicine to treat nausea & vomiting of pregnancy (NVP) in women who haven’t improved with change in diet/other non-medicine treatments. Bonjesta® hasn’t been studied in children under 18. LIMITATIONS OF USE It isn’t known if Bonjesta® is safe & effective in women with severe NVP (hyperemesis gravidarum). Women with this condition may need to be hospitalized. SELECT SAFETY INFORMATION Don’t take Bonjesta® if you’re allergic to doxylamine succinate, other ethanolamine derivative antihistamines, pyridoxine HCl or any ingredients in Bonjesta®. See Patient Information leaflet for complete list of ingredients. Don’t take Bonjesta® in combination with medicines called MAOIs, as these medicines can intensify & prolong adverse central nervous system (CNS) effects of Bonjesta®. Ask your healthcare provider/pharmacist if you aren’t sure if you take an MAOI. The most common side effect of Bonjesta® is drowsiness. Don’t drive, operate heavy machinery or do other activities that need your full attention unless your healthcare provider says you can. Don’t drink alcohol, or take other CNS depressants such as cough & cold medicines, certain pain medicines & medicines that help you sleep while taking Bonjesta®. Severe drowsiness can happen or become worse causing falls/accidents. Bonjesta® may result in false positive urine drug screening for methadone, opiates and PCP. More safety information on bonjesta.com. Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
“Pregnancy takes a village,” she added.
In a post late last year, Kramer opened up about the three miscarriages and countless roller coaster rides she’d been on since her first daughter was born. And she encouraged other women going through that same tough time to not suffer silently. “For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other. You don’t need to feel alone and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you,” she wrote, “and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it’s made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too).”
You can catch Kramer on her Whine Down podcast, where she chats about the pretty crazy life of motherhood and beyond.