Jana Kramer Shares Big Baby News

After years of struggling with infertility — and sharing those struggles openly and honestly on social media — Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin are finally able to safely share some much better news.

Kramer is pregnant, meaning that their two-year-old daughter Jolie will no longer be an only child come November.

“Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited! Jolie is going to be a big sister & we’re becoming a family of 4,” Kramer shared early on Monday morning (June 25). She goes on to thank Ava Women, the bracelet she wore to track her most fertile days.

“Pregnancy takes a village,” she added.

In a post late last year, Kramer opened up about the three miscarriages and countless roller coaster rides she’d been on since her first daughter was born. And she encouraged other women going through that same tough time to not suffer silently. “For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other. You don’t need to feel alone and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you,” she wrote, “and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it’s made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too).”

You can catch Kramer on her Whine Down podcast, where she chats about the pretty crazy life of motherhood and beyond.