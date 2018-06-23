Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Miranda Lambert was all of us last weekend. In her Instagram post on Sunday (June 24) — with a picture of her horse Ellie — she wrote about all the things that come from a ride: strength, kindness, sensitivity, beauty, fire, power and happiness. And then, even better, she made a promise of new stuff coming soon. But that wasn’t the only news to come out of the weekend. Kelsea Ballerini had a laundry epiphany, Sugarland posted a clip of “Tony,” a song about gay, teen suicide, Brett Eldredge reeled one in, Toby Keith threw back to his vintage mullet, Kane Brown brought a young girl on stage and it meant the world to him, Maren Morris took her dogs out on the water, Jake Owen iced Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves took the Madison Square Garden stage with Harry Styles, Ryan Hurd offered his newly engaged friend Joey Hyde his officiating services at the wedding, and Dan + Shay got real about how grueling an album release can be. But they wouldn’t have it any other way.

