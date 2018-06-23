Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Miranda Lambert was all of us last weekend. In her Instagram post on Sunday (June 24) — with a picture of her horse Ellie — she wrote about all the things that come from a ride: strength, kindness, sensitivity, beauty, fire, power and happiness. And then, even better, she made a promise of new stuff coming soon. But that wasn’t the only news to come out of the weekend. Kelsea Ballerini had a laundry epiphany, Sugarland posted a clip of “Tony,” a song about gay, teen suicide, Brett Eldredge reeled one in, Toby Keith threw back to his vintage mullet, Kane Brown brought a young girl on stage and it meant the world to him, Maren Morris took her dogs out on the water, Jake Owen iced Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves took the Madison Square Garden stage with Harry Styles, Ryan Hurd offered his newly engaged friend Joey Hyde his officiating services at the wedding, and Dan + Shay got real about how grueling an album release can be. But they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Me while trying to find an outfit: I have no clothes Me while doing laundry: WHAT IS ALL OF THIS APPAREL AND WHERE DID IT COME FROM AND HOW DID THIS PILE GET SO OUT OF HAND?! — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 24, 2018

As huge supporters of the #LGBTQ community, we wanted to celebrate #pride month during our show. “Tony”, written by @PattyGMusic is a song about a gay, teen suicide. We hope it touches hearts, possibly changes minds and that our fans know they are loved. https://t.co/FNTi9sm26m — Sugarland (@Sugarlandmusic) June 22, 2018

You can’t tell, but the fish weighed 100 pounds…I’m not lyin pic.twitter.com/jwCZBtoniY — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) June 22, 2018

Where the hell is the weekend?! pic.twitter.com/D8j49V14Xi — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) June 22, 2018

I honestly can’t express how much this young lady tonight touched my heart when I brought her on stage tonight…. hopefully someone took a picture but honestly I should be thanking her ❤️ — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) June 23, 2018

Hey @lukecombs … good to see ya yesterday pal. Ol’ Luke was about to hit the stage and I “iced” him. Life is about the laughs, and this was a good one pic.twitter.com/wj2P6wxD8a — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) June 24, 2018

Best bud got engaged. Congrats @JoeyHyde and @jenmorrison83 on your super dope future nuptials. Willing to officiate or be in Jen’s wedding party. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) June 23, 2018

Album release week can be overwhelming. The late nights, the early mornings, the skipped meals, the cars, the trains, the planes, the everything. But sometimes, right in the middle of album release week, you fly to Iowa for a 60 minute reminder of why we do what we do. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hdQcwx2541 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) June 25, 2018