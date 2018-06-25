Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price Set for Farm Aid 2018

Farm Aid 2018 has booked the stalwarts of country, rock and Americana for the Sept. 22 benefit concert at Hartford, Conn.’s Xfinity Theatre.

The event will feature performances by board members Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp and Neil Young, as well as Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Particle Kid will also perform. As in years past, Matthews’ acoustic performance will be with multi-instrumentalist Tim Reynolds.

Tickets go on sale Friday (June 29) at 10 a.m. ET through the Farm Aid website.

Since its 1985 inception, Farm Aid has raised more than $53 million to support family farmers. Proceeds from the annual concert and the initiative’s community of donors are granted to IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofits working to strengthen America’s family farm agriculture. So far, more than $22 million has been allotted to over 300 organizations nationwide.