PHOTOS: Thirteen Things We Loved at LakeShake

The sets between the sets.

I’ve heard just about everything playing in a venue before a country artist takes the stage. The walkout music usually ranges from heavy metal I hate to pop songs I don’t know. But this was different because Dee Jay Silver knew exactly what this crowd wanted to hear. He was spinning hits from his personal throwback machine, and even the youngest fans were singing along to songs from 90s country to southern rock. When CMT.com asked Silver how he pulled together such a perfect set list, he said he never does. “I just try to play to the crowd, keep them drinking and playing music they all know and sing along to,” he said. “We usually start the day off with a little slower music like Zac Brown ’Chicken Fried,’ FGL ’Meant to Be,’ all the way to Chainsmokers and Imagine Dragons, anything they can vibe to, sing along, make some new friends and make the festival their own. As the day goes on and the headliners are up, I just turn the party out…build up the anticipation and play banger after banger! A few songs that really stuck out to me this weekend were Jason Aldean ’She’s Country,’ Taio Cruz ’Dynamite,’ Sam Hunt ’House Party,’ Lil Jon ’Turn Down For What,’ Pitbull ’Don’t Stop the Party,’ Post Malone ’Congratulations,’ Drake ’God’s Plan,’ all the way to the classics like Bon Jovi ’Living on a Prayer,’ Bruno Mars ’Uptown Funk,’ Luke Bryan ’Country Girl (Shake It for Me),’ and any Justin Timberlake song. The crowd was so loud you could feel them on stage!”