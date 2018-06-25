Craig Morgan Awarded the US Army’s Highest Civilian Honor

The Department of the Army presented Craig Morgan with its Outstanding Civilian Service Medal at the annual Army Ball in Huntington Beach, Calif.

The Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (GLAC AUSA) hosted Saturday’s (June 23) event, and the award is one of the highest honors the Army can bestow upon a civilian.

Louis Katz

Morgan was recognized for his tireless patriotism and support of those who serve. Not only is Morgan an Army veteran who was in the service for nearly 20 years, he has also participated in 15 military entertainment tours overseas, performing for more than 37,000 service members and their families worldwide.

This spring, Morgan completed his 10th USO Tour with stops in western Tokyo, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq and Spain, as well as the Korean Peninsula where he was once stationed.

Saturday night included a photo opportunity with GEN (Ret) Carter Ham, COL (Ret) Pete Seitz and Lieutenant General Bruce Crawford, Army Chief Information Officer, G-6.