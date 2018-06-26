Faith Hill, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt Set for Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

Parton Will Be the First Woman to Have Two Landmarks on the Famous Walkway

Faith Hill, along with Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt are part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s class of 2019.

This will be Parton’s second star, making her the first woman to receive two landmarks on Hollywood’s famous walkway. She received her first in 1984 three years before she, Harris and Rondstadt released their popular collaborative album Trio in 1987. A complete Trio collection including 1999’s Trio II album and some previously unreleased material arrived in 2016.



The Walk of Fame Selection Committee of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the class on Monday (June 25). Dates have not been scheduled for these inductions as recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. Upcoming star ceremonies are typically announced ten days before each dedication on the walk of fame’s website.

Other music figures who are part of the 2019 class include Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, The Lettermen, Tommy Mottola, P!nk, Teddy Riley and the late Jackie Wilson, the latter of whom will be honored posthumously.