Music City’s Jessica Mack Is Engaged

What a happy day for singer and reality star Jessica Mack — she’s engaged to her boyfriend Andreas Plackis.

Mack, who stars on CMT’s hit series Music City, said “yes” when Plackis popped the question with a gorgeous 1.07 karat diamond and rose gold band during an elaborate proposal at Nashville’s Centennial Park.

Of course, she “freaked out.” Mack told People exclusively that her now-fiance’, whom she met in her church’s small group, had meticulously planned every detail of the big moment, including one of the biggest of them all: the talk with Mack’s father.

“He had talked to my dad without [me] knowing, so I was not expecting a proposal at all!”

Plackis took Mack to a casual lunch and then on an “adventure.”

“We went on a scavenger hunt to find clues that would lead me to a missing page in a book we have been writing back and forth in to each other since the beginning of the year,” Mack revealed.

Once the two got to the park, Mack was led to a big tree with the final clue, a note that read, “turn around,” and when she did, she got the surprise of her life: Plackis, down on one knee with that beautiful ring, a family heirloom.

The couple then enjoyed a romantic dinner and a surprise engagement party.

For Mack, there was no doubt in her mind that Plackis was “the One.”

“Everything just fit,” she said. “He had a strong faith, we enjoyed each other’s company and I was super attracted to him. It was easy with him.”

And they are wasting no time in their journey to the altar — the two will tie the knot August 25 in Arkansas.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

