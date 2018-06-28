Blake Shelton Is Not @blakeyshelton

The real Keith Urban is not @keithurban487.

Kelly Clarkson is not @kellyclarksonabc123. Rascal Flatts are not @rascalflatt. Hunter Hayes is not @hunterhayes123456. Jake Owen is not @Jake3367177946. Kip Moore is not @kipmoore2000. And Blake Shelton is definitely not @blakeyshelton.

“That’s not me,” a group of country artists tell their fans in a new video released to explain that there is only one account — and it has a little blue check mark by it — that they should ever pay attention to. It might not always be the artist’s first and last name, it might be something like Jon Pardi’s @jonpardipics or Owen’s former handle, @barefootjake. So the only way fans will know for sure is when they see the trustworthy, verified check mark.

“I’m Blake Shelton, and I want to talk to you about something that’s important: Imposters on social media,” Shelton says in the public service announcement.



"Every day, we've noticed more and more people," he says about all the people creating fake celebrity handles so that they can trick people into giving out their personal information or worse, sending the imposters money. "So we want to make sure you know how to spot the signs of the fake accounts. Like the one called Blakey Shelton. That's [expletive]. "Never give out any of your private information." The other artists helping the real Shelton get the message out include Urban, Hayes, Clarkson, Moore, Owen, Rascal Flatts, Lindsay Ell, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Pardi, Maggie Rose, Travis Denning, Cale Dodds, Old Dominion, Brett Young, Trace Adkins, Cole Swindell and Michael Ray. The site devoted to cautioning fans advises that if you see something, you should say something. Report any imposters you see (or any that have followed you or direct messaged you) to the social media help page. It takes less than a minute to do it. On Twitter, you go to the imposter's page, click on the gear icon and click on "report." On Instagram, you would go to the imposter's page, click on the three dots in the upper right-hand corner, and click on "report."




