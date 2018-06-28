Blake Shelton Is Not @blakeyshelton

The real Keith Urban is not @keithurban487.
Kelly Clarkson is not @kellyclarksonabc123. Rascal Flatts are not @rascalflatt. Hunter Hayes is not @hunterhayes123456. Jake Owen is not @Jake3367177946. Kip Moore is not @kipmoore2000. And Blake Shelton is definitely not @blakeyshelton.
“That’s not me,” a group of country artists tell their fans in a new video released to explain that there is only one account — and it has a little blue check mark by it — that they should ever pay attention to. It might not always be the artist’s first and last name, it might be something like Jon Pardi’s @jonpardipics or Owen’s former handle, @barefootjake. So the only way fans will know for sure is when they see the trustworthy, verified check mark.
“I’m Blake Shelton, and I want to talk to you about something that’s important: Imposters on social media,” Shelton says in the public service announcement.