PHOTOS: See Kip Moore’s Bedrock at the Red

Kip Moore is an avid rock climber, surfer, skateboarder and overall outdoor enthusiast. And his passions outside of music have turned into a new business.
Moore and his longtime friend Jeremy Salyers partnered to open Bedrock at the Red in the scenic Red River Gorge in Wolfe County, Ky. The property is on Big Andy Ridge and centrally located to world-class climbing, as well as some of the state’s most beautiful hiking trails.
BedRock boasts a 1400-square-foot lodge with a full kitchen, private rooms, a community bunk room, a great room with a wood-burning stove, a spacious back porch and men’s and women’s family style washrooms.