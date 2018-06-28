PHOTOS: See Kip Moore’s Bedrock at the Red

Kip Moore is an avid rock climber, surfer, skateboarder and overall outdoor enthusiast. And his passions outside of music have turned into a new business.

Moore and his longtime friend Jeremy Salyers partnered to open Bedrock at the Red in the scenic Red River Gorge in Wolfe County, Ky. The property is on Big Andy Ridge and centrally located to world-class climbing, as well as some of the state’s most beautiful hiking trails.

BedRock boasts a 1400-square-foot lodge with a full kitchen, private rooms, a community bunk room, a great room with a wood-burning stove, a spacious back porch and men’s and women’s family style washrooms.



"This space is something I've been really looking forward to being ready," Moore said in a release. "Every part of the lodge has been intricately thought through, and hopefully encourages guests to connect on a community level. I love to rock climb in my spare time, and I think we've created something pretty special." The lodge is available for private events, weddings and group retreats. Reservations for a BedRock bunker start at $28 per night. Private rooms are available for $90 a night. This is Moore's second outdoor initiative following his Comeback Kid Skatepark Project, which is supported by his Kip's Kids Fund through the nonprofit Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT).




