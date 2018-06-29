Nashville Recap: Season 6, Episode 12: The House That Built Me

The Series Delivers One of the Most Powerful and Important Messages to Date

Last night’s episode of Nashville was hard on the heart.

But even in many of the dark moments we saw, there was still hope, and maybe even hope for complete healing of many wounded hearts. If you watched, you know how important this episode is for all of us to see, as it tackled an important issue: suicide.

At the very end of the episode, actor Clare Bowen, who portrays Scarlett O’Connor, deliver a powerful reminder to audiences that help is available by sharing the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Join us in reliving some of the powerful scenes of season six, episode twelve titled “The House That Built Me.”