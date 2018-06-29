Nashville Recap: Season 6, Episode 12: The House That Built Me

Last night’s episode of Nashville was hard on the heart.
But even in many of the dark moments we saw, there was still hope, and maybe even hope for complete healing of many wounded hearts. If you watched, you know how important this episode is for all of us to see, as it tackled an important issue: suicide.
At the very end of the episode, actor Clare Bowen, who portrays Scarlett O’Connor, deliver a powerful reminder to audiences that help is available by sharing the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Join us in reliving some of the powerful scenes of season six, episode twelve titled “The House That Built Me.”
Dynamic Duo
We love it when these sisters write and perform together, so this scene made our hearts melt.
A Stranger Among Us
Your gut was right: the strange man is Deacon’s estranged father, Gideon. And from Deacon’s reaction, things could be taking a dark turn…
My Father’s Eyes
But Maddie knows that family forgives and pulls the most mature and selfless move we’ve seen from her in a while as she works to bring her dad and grandfather back together.
Saving Grace
Scarlett gives Sean the push he needs to go back home and face his trauma with the help of his family.
”Strictly Professional”
