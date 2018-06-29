TV

Nashville Recap: Season 6, Episode 12: The House That Built Me

The Series Delivers One of the Most Powerful and Important Messages to Date
by 36m ago

Last night’s episode of Nashville was hard on the heart.

But even in many of the dark moments we saw, there was still hope, and maybe even hope for complete healing of many wounded hearts. If you watched, you know how important this episode is for all of us to see, as it tackled an important issue: suicide.

At the very end of the episode, actor Clare Bowen, who portrays Scarlett O’Connor, deliver a powerful reminder to audiences that help is available by sharing the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Join us in reliving some of the powerful scenes of season six, episode twelve titled “The House That Built Me.”

  1. Dynamic Duo

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    We love it when these sisters write and perform together, so this scene made our hearts melt.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  2. A Stranger Among Us

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Your gut was right: the strange man is Deacon’s estranged father, Gideon. And from Deacon’s reaction, things could be taking a dark turn…

  3. My Father’s Eyes

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    But Maddie knows that family forgives and pulls the most mature and selfless move we’ve seen from her in a while as she works to bring her dad and grandfather back together.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  4. Saving Grace

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Scarlett gives Sean the push he needs to go back home and face his trauma with the help of his family.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  5. ”Strictly Professional”

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Meanwhile, Brad can’t keep his hands to himself and Alannah knows she must set him straight. We’ve never wanted to throw something at the television so badly…

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  6. My Best Friend’s Girl

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Well, Avery, except for that time you apparently forgot about Alannah and Gunnar’s history when you ditched them for her…you can’t win ’em all, I guess.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  7. OH SNAP.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Dang, Avery…you really can’t win them all this week…

Don’t miss new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT on CMT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #NashvilleCMT

Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.