Tegan Marie Channels Her Inner Elvis

Certain artists make Tegan Marie, 14, wish she had been born in another time.

When CMT.com caught up with her on the 2018 CMT Music Awards red carpet, she admitted that Pearl Jam made her wish she was a child of the ‘90s when songs like “Jeremy,” “Better Man” and “Black” dominated alternative rock airwaves.

“My whole crew played it for me,” she said, “and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, why was I not born in a different era?’”

Now she’s thinking of working a Pearl Jam cover to her first national tour, which resumes Friday (June 29) in Marion, Ill.

Elvis Presley was also way before Marie's time in music. But her appreciation for all things the King is all over the official music video for her new song "I Know How to Make a Boy Cry." Directed by Veronica Zelle, the piece channels the iconic 1968 Elvis concert special. Popularly known as Presley's "'68 Comeback Special," the broadcast marked his return to live performance after seven years during which his career was focused on acting in films. "I just love Elvis, that's about the size of it," Marie added in a press release. "I recently visited Graceland, and it all just clicked. I got to understand him more, beyond the music. I was most moved by how much he cared for people. When my managers suggested we make a video as an homage to Elvis for my new song, it was an automatic yes!" "I Know How to Make a Boy Cry" is produced by Scott Hendricks (Blake Shelton) and Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift). The two will oversee Marie's first full-length album, which is in the works. CMT.com Staff




