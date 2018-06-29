FGL Fest Speeds Into Turn Four

Ladies and gentleman, start your countdowns.

The inaugural FGL Fest is right around the corner, on Sept. 8 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It will take place all day and all night on the eve of the Big Machine 400 at the Brickyard race, inside Turn Four of the legendary race track. The mostly country fest starts at 3 p.m. with performances by Stephanie Quayle, Riley Green, Mason Ramsey, Jillian Jaqueline, RaeLynn and Cole Swindell, and then Florida Georgia Line will headline the show.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (July 6), and the band’s fan club members can buy tickets during the July 2 presale.

Besides planning their first fest, Florida Georgia Line has also been busy behind the scenes making the video for their latest single, “Simple.” The old-fashioned love story mini movie was directed by Justin Clough, who is making his mark on country music with new videos from Jake Owen, Thomas Rhett, Chris Lane, Brantley Gilbert, Devin Dawson, Brothers Osborne, Morgan Wallen, Seth Ennis and more.



