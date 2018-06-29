Clare Bowen Talks Touring with Sugarland, Nashville

When Clare Bowen first auditioned for Nashville’s Scarlett O’Connor, she thought for sure the role would go to someone else. Little did she know at the time how much that one audition would change her life.

“I knew it would be something very special,” Bowen told CMT.com at the 2018 CMT Music Awards. “I stood there at my agent’s desk, and I read the whole script standing there.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to be so happy for the person that this goes to.’ I walked in with Scarlett’s accent the way it has always been, and my whole life changed within 24 hours. It was nuts.”

