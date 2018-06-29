Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

While most of the world was suffering through a heat wave last weekend, the country artists were just out there being super cool. Tim McGraw tried on a fedorable new look, Carrie Underwood’s son Izzy took in his first Carrie Underwood show in Atlantic City, Luke Bryan reeled in something big, Blake Shelton binged on some NASCAR, Kelsea Ballerini made a fan’s day, Maren Morris fangirled over Cole Swindell’s “Break Up in the End,” Swindell was in the market for a brewery tour, Thomas Rhett and his wife had their babies on board for a nature hike out west, Old Dominion got comfortable writing songs on the road, Ryan Hurd was asking his followers for their input on The Office, Jake Owen got in some knuckleball in Kentucky, and Kacey Musgraves showed her support for the Stonewall Inn, where pride began.

Deano and I are trading hats for the rest of the year! pic.twitter.com/lxjtO5BC1D — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 1, 2018

Happy happy. Whew. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jul 1, 2018 at 12:18pm PDT

Hell of a comeback today @clintbowyer!!! You can’t help it if you just want to go fast all the time!!! Like ALL the time.. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 1, 2018

2 tix under your name at box office. Can’t wait to see you!! ❤️ https://t.co/kGFlRFaLjW — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 30, 2018

Hey @AnheuserBusch … y’all running any BIRFDAY tours through there today? Asking for a friend.. and myself @joshtyoung — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) June 30, 2018

Pre show hike with the fam at Saint Mary’s Glacier. @laur_akins pic.twitter.com/Iy3JKcvs21 — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) June 30, 2018

What songwriting on the road looks like. A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

What is your favorite Office episode?? We’re watching The Dinner Party which has to be top 5… — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) July 2, 2018

Knuckleball ⚾️ : @matthewpaskert A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:38pm PDT

️‍ @TheStonewallNYC ️‍ pic.twitter.com/XWTT9egMe4 — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) June 28, 2018