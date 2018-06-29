Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

by

While most of the world was suffering through a heat wave last weekend, the country artists were just out there being super cool. Tim McGraw tried on a fedorable new look, Carrie Underwood’s son Izzy took in his first Carrie Underwood show in Atlantic City, Luke Bryan reeled in something big, Blake Shelton binged on some NASCAR, Kelsea Ballerini made a fan’s day, Maren Morris fangirled over Cole Swindell’s “Break Up in the End,” Swindell was in the market for a brewery tour, Thomas Rhett and his wife had their babies on board for a nature hike out west, Old Dominion got comfortable writing songs on the road, Ryan Hurd was asking his followers for their input on The Office, Jake Owen got in some knuckleball in Kentucky, and Kacey Musgraves showed her support for the Stonewall Inn, where pride began.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.