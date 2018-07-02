Miranda Lambert Earns Ribbons for Gypsy Vanners

Miranda Lambert is not horsing around.

When she competed in the Feathered Horse Summer Classic over the weekend (June 29-July 1) with her Gypsy Vanner horses, it wasn’t something she took lightly. Her latest passion takes dedication, sportsmanship and a commitment to rule-following (The rulebook for the competition is 59 pages and specifies that the horses you are showing have proven Gypsy horse heritage through DNA testing and records kept with an approved registry.).

The event took place at Clemson University in South Carolina, in the sweet spot on Lambert’s calendar right between her Bandwagon tour rehearsals and her kickoff with Little Big Town in Charlotte, N.C. on July 12. In an Instagram gallery, she said she wanted to spend her last weekend off with her other passion. “It has been one of the best weekends of all time. My horses performed well, and I smiled so much my face hurts,” Lambert wrote. “I am still green and have so much to learn but I’ve come a long way in 4 years.

“And thanks to my team and friends we left with ribbons, memories and a few reserve champion titles!!! It’s just a reminder to take time out for what you love and what recharges you. I can’t wait until the next one. But until then I’ll see y’all on the road!”

According to the hosts of the Feather Horse Summer Classic, in a picture they posted of Lambert and her friend Samantha in proper English attire holding their ribbons, Lambert was holding a red second place ribbon. But in her Instagram story, she posted a picture of what looks like about 20 ribbons pinned to the horses’ stall door.