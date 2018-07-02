Final Nashville Soundtrack Arrives July 27

The Music of Nashville, Season 6 Volume 2 will showcase originals by members of the beloved cast as well as contributions by Grammy winners Rhiannon Giddens and Maren Morris.

Arriving July 27, it is the final Nashville soundtrack to be released.

The compilation is made up of 16 performances that embody the personal and artistic growth of each character beloved by Nashies everywhere.

Several cast members lent their voices to both the recording and songwriting credits, blending their on-screen roles and their off-screen talents. Giddens sings "Let Love In," an original she co-wrote with Dirk Powell. Chris Carmack sings "My Turn," an original co-written by Morris and Chris Gelbuda. Charles Esten performs his original, "Itty Bitty Ditty." Clare Bowen and her husband Brandon Young co-wrote the opener, "When You Came Along," with cast mate, Jake Etheridge. Sam Palladio sings "Going Electric," a song he co-wrote with Trent Dabbs and Jabe Beyer. Lennon Stella co-wrote "Without Warning," a song performed by her sister Maisy Stella, and sings "A Little Fire," a song she co-wrote with Sarah Buxton and Kate York. The album closes with an all-sing of the series' signature song, "A Life That's Good," by Ashley Monroe and Sarah Siskind. Here is the complete track listing and songwriter information for The Music of Nashville, Season 6 Volume 2: 1. "When You Came Along" by Clare Bowen, Jake Etheridge

Writers: Clare Bowen, Jake Etheridge, Brandon Young 2. “The Giver” by Jonathan Jackson

Writers: Jill Andrews, K.S. Rhoads 3. “Let Love In” by Rhiannon Giddens

Writers: Rhiannon Giddens, Dirk Powell 4. “Sorry Now” by Rainee Blake

Writers: Jill Andrews, Trent Dabbs 5. “Go” by Rainee Blake, Chris Carmack, Jonathan Jackson, Sam Palladio

Writers: Tim Lauer, Micah Wilshire, Ricky Young 6. “Without Warning” by Maisy Stella

Writers: Kevin Griffin, Lennon Stella, Marylynne Stella 7. “Love Goes On” by Ilse DeLange

Writers: Ilse DeLange 8. “I’ll Waltz You Home” by Ronny Cox

Writers: Ronny Cox, Howard Russell Smith 9. “Going Electric” by Sam Palladio

Writers: Jabe Beyer, Trent Dabbs, Sam Palladio 10. “Bring Me An Angel” by Jake Etheridge

Writers: Jake Etheridge 11. “Little Fire” by Lennon Stella

Writers: Sarah Buxton, Lennon Stella, Kate York 12. “Itty Bitty Ditty” by Charles Esten

Writers: Charles Esten 13. “My Turn” by Chris Carmack

Writers: Chris Gelbuda, Maren Morris 14. “Love Can Hold It All” by Lennon Stella, Maisy Stella

Writers: Peter Groenwald, Tim Lauer, Lauren Strahm 15. “Free” by Hayden Panettiere

Writers: Jill Andrews, K.S. Rhoads 16. “A Life That’s Good” by Nashville Cast

Writers: Ashley Monroe, Sarah Siskind




