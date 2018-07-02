Final Nashville Soundtrack Arrives July 27

The Music of Nashville, Season 6 Volume 2 will showcase originals by members of the beloved cast as well as contributions by Grammy winners Rhiannon Giddens and Maren Morris.
Arriving July 27, it is the final Nashville soundtrack to be released.
The compilation is made up of 16 performances that embody the personal and artistic growth of each character beloved by Nashies everywhere.
Several cast members lent their voices to both the recording and songwriting credits, blending their on-screen roles and their off-screen talents.
Giddens sings “Let Love In,” an original she co-wrote with Dirk Powell. Chris Carmack sings “My Turn,” an original co-written by Morris and Chris Gelbuda. Charles Esten performs his original, “Itty Bitty Ditty.”
Clare Bowen and her husband Brandon Young co-wrote the opener, “When You Came Along,” with cast mate, Jake Etheridge.
Sam Palladio sings “Going Electric,” a song he co-wrote with Trent Dabbs and Jabe Beyer. Lennon Stella co-wrote “Without Warning,” a song performed by her sister Maisy Stella, and sings “A Little Fire,” a song she co-wrote with Sarah Buxton and Kate York.
The album closes with an all-sing of the series’ signature song, “A Life That’s Good,” by Ashley Monroe and Sarah Siskind.
Here is the complete track listing and songwriter information for The Music of Nashville, Season 6 Volume 2:
1. “When You Came Along” by Clare Bowen, Jake Etheridge
Writers: Clare Bowen, Jake Etheridge, Brandon Young
2. “The Giver” by Jonathan Jackson
Writers: Jill Andrews, K.S. Rhoads
3. “Let Love In” by Rhiannon Giddens
Writers: Rhiannon Giddens, Dirk Powell
4. “Sorry Now” by Rainee Blake
Writers: Jill Andrews, Trent Dabbs
5. “Go” by Rainee Blake, Chris Carmack, Jonathan Jackson, Sam Palladio
Writers: Tim Lauer, Micah Wilshire, Ricky Young
6. “Without Warning” by Maisy Stella
Writers: Kevin Griffin, Lennon Stella, Marylynne Stella
7. “Love Goes On” by Ilse DeLange
Writers: Ilse DeLange
8. “I’ll Waltz You Home” by Ronny Cox
Writers: Ronny Cox, Howard Russell Smith
9. “Going Electric” by Sam Palladio
Writers: Jabe Beyer, Trent Dabbs, Sam Palladio
10. “Bring Me An Angel” by Jake Etheridge
Writers: Jake Etheridge
11. “Little Fire” by Lennon Stella
Writers: Sarah Buxton, Lennon Stella, Kate York
12. “Itty Bitty Ditty” by Charles Esten
Writers: Charles Esten
13. “My Turn” by Chris Carmack
Writers: Chris Gelbuda, Maren Morris
14. “Love Can Hold It All” by Lennon Stella, Maisy Stella
Writers: Peter Groenwald, Tim Lauer, Lauren Strahm
15. “Free” by Hayden Panettiere
Writers: Jill Andrews, K.S. Rhoads
16. “A Life That’s Good” by Nashville Cast
Writers: Ashley Monroe, Sarah Siskind