Lee Brice: Three Worthy Causes, One Big Heart

Mark your calendars for July, August and October if you want to get up close and personal with Lee Brice and do some good.

Brice will host a series of benefit shows at Analog at Nashville’s Hutton Hotel, for three causes that are near and dear to his heart. The intimate venue only holds about 300, and has a low-profile stage with couches in the front row, so the crowd always gets that living-room-listening-party vibe.

“I’m really looking forward to these shows,” Brice told CMT.com. “I get to gather several of my favorite artists together in a cool new venue here in Nashville, play music we love, and raise awareness and money for causes I wholeheartedly support.”

July 16: A show to celebrate the military and first responders supporting Folds of Honor

Aug. 27: A night to honor the women of country music

Oct. 1: A tribute concert on the anniversary of the Route 91 Festival tragedy

The full lineups for each show will be announced soon, and tickets packages are available now through Eventbrite. Proceeds will benefit several charities which will be revealed in the coming weeks.