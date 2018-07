Self-titled Album Debuts at No. 1, "Tequila" Becomes Fourth No. 1

Dan + Shay Triumph with Both Top Album and Song

How about an early barrage of Independence Day fireworks and a round of margarita propellant for Dan + Shay, who this week occupy the high ground on both Billboard’s top country albums and top airplay charts.

The duo’s self-titled album debuts at No. 1, while their single, “Tequila,” staggers into the winner’s circle on the songs chart after a 25-week climb.



Unfortunately for avid chart watchers, that’s about all the news there is. There are no other new albums to report and nary a new song.

But we do have some chart returnees, among them Alan Jackson’s Precious Memories Collection (resurrected at No. 32), David Lee Murphy’s No Zip Code (No. 43), Eric Church’s Mr. Misunderstood (No. 48) and Taylor Swift’s Fearless (No. 49).

Only one song makes a comeback, and that’s Maddie & Tae’s “Friends Don’t,” climbing back aboard at No. 58.

Completing the Top 5 albums array, in descending order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You, Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town (last week’s No. 1), the eponymous Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes.

The No. 2 through No. 5 singles are Kenny Chesney’s “Get Along,” Combs’ “One Number Away,” Jake Owen’s “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and Brown’s “Heaven.”

Last week’s No. 1 song — Morgan Wallen’s “Up Down,” featuring Florida Georgia Line — now stands at No. 6.

Beware of those sparklers, especially the ones igniting in your head.