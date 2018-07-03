Fourth of July: Who’s Playing Where

Rhiannon Giddens will represent Nashville at the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. The night will include performances by the Boston Pops led by conductor Keith Lockhart, the Indigo Girls, Broadway’s Natalie Cortez and pop’s Rachel Platten and culminate with 20-minute fireworks show designed by Grucci Fireworks. Nashville’s farewell season continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Lucie Silvas and Andrew Combs have the luxury of sleeping in their own beds after their Fourth of July gig. They are among the performers booked for Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! celebration. The date holds additional significance for Janson. It’s his and wife Kelly Janson’s eighth wedding anniversary. The two tied the knot in Franklin, Tenn. on July 4, 2010.

Sturgill Simpson and the Head and the Heart will headline Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic in Austin, Texas. The red-headed stranger has hosted the event regularly since 1973. Back then, it was held in Dripping Springs, Texas with inaugural performers Rita Coolidge, Tom T. Hall, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, Charlie Rich and Leon Russell.

Additional acts set to perform at the 2018 picnic include Ryan Bingham, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Margo Price, Jamestown Revival, The Wild Feathers, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Asleep at the Wheel, Particle Kid, Johnny Bush, David Allan Coe, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Billy Joe Shaver, Folk Uke and Raelyn Nelson Band.

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Kelly Clarkson are among the artists performing at Macy’s Fourth of July in midtown Manhattan. Clarkson will sing a tribute to Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” with the West Point Band & Glee Club in observance of the song’s 100th anniversary.

Those heading to the Macy’s show, get ready for some fire. The 25-minute fireworks display will have 3,000 pyrotechnics igniting per minute. Other acts set to perform include Ricky Martin, American Authors and Broadway actor Brandon Victor Dixon.

Eric Paslay will be in the U.K. this week for military entertainment shows in Glasgow and Liverpool for U.S. troops stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi. The overseas tour wraps on July 8 with a sold-out concert in London.

The CMT.com staff would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Independence Day. Happy 242nd birthday, America!