Fourth of July: Who’s Playing Where

Rhiannon Giddens Represents Nashville at the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and More
Finding a live July Fourth fireworks show that doesn’t have some country music is like finding a needle in a haystack. There will always be at least one featuring Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

While country fans nationwide celebrate America’s 242nd birthday with the folks they love most (and some ubiquitous Greenwood), a few of their favorite artists will be on the job. Greenwood himself has a show in Del Mar, Ca. at the San Diego County Fair.

