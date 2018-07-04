All the Artists Who Let Freedom Sing

When our country music stars celebrate our country, it just gives us all the red, white and blue feels.
And over this year’s Independence Day holiday (July 4), so many singers spent the day and night letting freedom sing. Carrie Underwood did it, as did Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Old Dominion, Chris Janson, Sara Evans, and Lee Greenwood. And Toby Keith flashed back to a special Independence Day performance.
Tonight’s the night! Don’t miss Blake’s #MacysFireworks performance on @nbc ! – Team BS pic.twitter.com/sfLSPVblCq
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 4, 2018
Happy 4th of July!!! #ComingHome pic.twitter.com/UySM83SdwG
— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 4, 2018
Good to be home. Amen. Nashville. #JulyFourth2018 pic.twitter.com/wJAnt0SXwc
— Chris Janson (@janson_chris) July 5, 2018
Thank you! God Bless The USA! https://t.co/bFmBFqqZGP
— Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) July 5, 2018
Happy #4thOfJuly. Today in 2010, as he was coming off his 4-Country USO tour, Toby played "American Soldier" with @TheBostonPops as a tribute to the men and women that serve our country. Watch the video here: https://t.co/qsRES9TepB
— Toby Keith (@tobykeith) July 4, 2018
But not all the artists celebrated their independence onstage. Some were on the road, some were at home, and some just found creative ways to remind everyone to be grateful for the freedoms Americans have every day; like Kelsea Ballerini, Jake Owen, Ashley Monroe, Jason Aldean, Charles Kelley, Darius Rucker, Shania Twain, Justin Moore, Thomas Rhett, RaeLynn, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Lee Ann Womack, Brantley Gilbert, Tanya Tucker, Lee Brice and Billy Ray Cyrus.
— Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) July 4, 2018
Having some coffee out on the porch listening to @TheLeeGreenwood #godblesstheusa! Ward is obsessed. Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/a8TlYPBUXk
— Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) July 4, 2018
Happy 4th of July y’all!! And to all the current and retired service men and women and their families thank you for all you do and much love!!
— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) July 4, 2018
My song ‘Soldier’ is about the heartbreak of having to say goodbye to a loved one. I wanted to make this video to honor the men and women who serve their country everyday. Hope you like it. https://t.co/coPb3O7xjb
— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 5, 2018
Happy 4th from our giant unicorn to yours❤️ so thankful for our incredible free country & the amazing men and women who fight and protect to keep us safe and free❤️ and thank you @taylorhobbs88 @jakedintimidator for putting on the BEST birthday fireworks for America of all time for all of our friends ✨
Passing through Gallup, New Mexico, the most patriotic small town in America! Hope you’re all having a wonderful and relaxing 4th! #HappyFourth pic.twitter.com/5trke1HWqe
— Lee Ann Womack (@leeannwomack) July 5, 2018
In the words of my good friend, Willie Nelson, "America, to me, is freedom." I hope y'all take some time today to appreciate yours. I know I will! Have a safe but wild #FourthofJuly2018! pic.twitter.com/EwVI8VQQTm
— Tanya Tucker (@tanya_tucker) July 4, 2018
Grateful today and everyday for those who defend our freedom. Because of the brave, we’re able to celebrate today with family and friends. Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/ebOsq1oK1k
— Lee Brice (@leebrice) July 4, 2018
Thank you #Vegas What a special #4thofJuly ! As I said earlier" #TheGoddessOfDemocracy lives in you. " #URTHEPOWER pic.twitter.com/EryzaKcxzu
— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) July 5, 2018