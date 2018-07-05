Watch Lauren Alaina Crush Capitol Hill Performance

Scenes from A Capitol Fourth Celebration with Luke Combs, Jimmy Buffett and More

In case you missed it, Lauren Alaina crushed her performance at Wednesday’s (July 4) A Capitol Fourth celebration in Washington, DC.

Rocking a sparkly, star-spangled mini dress and surrounded by a predominantly female crowd, Alaina lit up a satellite stage singing an empowering rendition of her first No. 1 “Road Less Traveled,” the title song from her 2017 album.

The National Symphony Orchestra backed Alaina as she made her way through the crowd to the main stage where she was joined by an all-female drumline.

