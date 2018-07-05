PHOTOS: Scenes from Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic

An afternoon storm didn’t prevent revelers at Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic from partying the night away in Austin, Texas.
Wednesday’s (July 4) event at Circuit of the Americas was briefly evacuated for safety, affecting sets by Ray Wylie Hubbard, the Wild Feathers and Billy Joe Shaver.
katey, hey sorry I didn’t get to play. Find a gig of mine close to you and I’ll put you on guest list. https://t.co/TYQ5pZkbEp
— Ray Wylie Hubbard (@raywylie) July 4, 2018
The concerts resumed with performances by Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Ryan Bingham, the Head and the Heart, Sturgill Simpson and Willie Nelson and Family.
Backstage, the Willie’s Reserve bus offered members of the press a taste of the company’s new line of CBD-infused coffee and an exclusive listen of Nelson’s forthcoming Frank Sinatra tribute album, My Way.
Enjoy scenes from the 2018 Fourth of July Picnic:
