Music

PHOTOS: Scenes from Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic

Nelson Rings in Independence Day with Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson and More
by 2h ago

An afternoon storm didn’t prevent revelers at Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic from partying the night away in Austin, Texas.

Wednesday’s (July 4) event at Circuit of the Americas was briefly evacuated for safety, affecting sets by Ray Wylie Hubbard, the Wild Feathers and Billy Joe Shaver.

The concerts resumed with performances by Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Ryan Bingham, the Head and the Heart, Sturgill Simpson and Willie Nelson and Family.

Backstage, the Willie’s Reserve bus offered members of the press a taste of the company’s new line of CBD-infused coffee and an exclusive listen of Nelson’s forthcoming Frank Sinatra tribute album, My Way.

Enjoy scenes from the 2018 Fourth of July Picnic:

  1. Willie Nelson

    Gary Miller/Getty Images for ABA
    Gary Miller/Getty Images for ABA
    Gary Miller/Getty Images for ABA

  2. Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real

    Rick Kern/WireImage

  3. Margo Price

    Rick Kern/WireImage
    Rick Kern/WireImage

  4. Ryan Bingham

    Rick Kern/WireImage

  5. Beto O’Rourke, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price and Micah Nelson

    Rick Kern/WireImage

  6. Raelyn Nelson Band

    Rick Kern/WireImage

  7. Edie Brickell

    Rick Kern/WireImage

  8. Amy Nelson of Folk Uke

    Rick Kern/WireImage

  9. Cathy Guthrie of Folk Uke

    Rick Kern/WireImage

  10. Rick Kern/WireImage

  11. Willie’s Reserve bus

    Rick Kern/WireImage
Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.