TV

Nashville Recap: Season 6, Episode 13: Strong Enough to Bend

Deacon Breaks Through, Daphne Soars and We ALL Cry
by 1h ago

She’s back.

Last night’s episode of Nashville saw Juliette return home and find that not everything was as she left it. Meanwhile, for Deacon and Daphne, there are revelations that will change everything…for the better.

Here are the moments that rocked of season six, episode thirteen titled “Strong Enough to Bend.”

  1. Reunited

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    This was the sweetest reunion yet…

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  2. It’s Gonna Take a Little Work

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    This reunion on the other hand is going to understandbly be a work in progress…whew.

  3. Just Walk Away

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Ugh… this situation is just awful all the way around.

  4. Sweet Hallie

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Yeah, Juliette, this is exactly how we feel about Hallie, too. This is the friendship Juliette needs.

  5. You’ve Got a Friend

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    And Scarlett is the friend Sean needs more than anything right now. Don’t give up on him, girl.

  6. Still The Worst

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    *cough* Whatever, Brad *cough*

  7. Hello, Stranger

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    I mean, it was bound to happen. Nashville is a small town, y’all.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  8. Let Your Guard Down

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    This was once of the most powerful moments of Deacon’s journey: an awakening and moment of awareness. The past with his father is dark, but the future doesn’t have to be. We were bawling right there with him.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  9. Baby I’m a Star

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    We were so worried about Daphne in the beginning of this episode. A girl can be pushed too far…

    Embedded from giphy.com.
Don’t miss new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT on CMT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #NashvilleCMT.

Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.