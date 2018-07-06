Nashville Recap: Season 6, Episode 13: Strong Enough to Bend

She’s back.
Last night’s episode of Nashville saw Juliette return home and find that not everything was as she left it. Meanwhile, for Deacon and Daphne, there are revelations that will change everything…for the better.
Here are the moments that rocked of season six, episode thirteen titled “Strong Enough to Bend.”
-
Reunited
This was the sweetest reunion yet…
It’s Gonna Take a Little Work
This reunion on the other hand is going to understandbly be a work in progress…whew.
Just Walk Away
Ugh… this situation is just awful all the way around.
Sweet Hallie
Yeah, Juliette, this is exactly how we feel about Hallie, too. This is the friendship Juliette needs.
You’ve Got a Friend
And Scarlett is the friend Sean needs more than anything right now. Don’t give up on him, girl.
Still The Worst
*cough* Whatever, Brad *cough*
Hello, Stranger
I mean, it was bound to happen. Nashville is a small town, y’all.
Let Your Guard Down
This was once of the most powerful moments of Deacon’s journey: an awakening and moment of awareness. The past with his father is dark, but the future doesn’t have to be. We were bawling right there with him.
Baby I’m a Star
