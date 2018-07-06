Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The fireworks may be over, but that doesn’t mean the country artists were finished celebrating summer. All last weekend, in fact, they were doing cool things at home and on the road that they shared with their fans and followers on social media. Keith Urban celebrated Sunday on Sunday, Tim McGraw got in some football on a South Dakota football field, Thomas Rhett was almost pitch perfect in Seattle (and Chris Janson got in some great at bats), Blake Shelton shared his vodka with Betty, Kelsea Ballerini realized Gigi Hadid’s abs may not be possible, her husband Morgan Evans let his newlywed bliss spill out into the lake, Maren Morris was tall and tan and young and lovely, Chris Young celebrated his little Dot, and Jake Owen continued to defy gravity.

Motivation to work out today is just really not there. Like, it never really is. But especially not today. *does one sit-up, checks mirror to see if I have Gigi hadid’s abs yet, sees I do not, leaves gym* — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 8, 2018

Olá, Brasil! Ready for a day off. ✨ pic.twitter.com/a3jcNMdeiA — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 7, 2018