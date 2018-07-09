Dare to Try Their Workout at Home? Now's Your Chance!

Get the Fitness Secrets of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

It’s no secret that getting into great shape takes work, but clearly, the gorgeous gals of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders must know something we don’t because these girls are on a whole new level of fit and fabulous!

But thanks to trainer Jay Johnson, we can now do our best to get on their level, starting very slowly, of course.

Johnson breaks the ladies’ fitness routine down to the basics in this video, “DCC Fit for Beginners,” as part of the kickoff to the brand-new season of CMT’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team.

Like we said, this is the beginner level—we wouldn’t do that to you, or ourselves because frankly, we need a good high-kickin’ butt-kickin’ in the exercise department, too.

Start stretching and prepare yourselves…we believe in you!



