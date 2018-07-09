Everything We Know About Garth Brooks’ Notre Dame Concert

Garth Brooks has headlined some of the world’s most iconic places including Central Park, Texas Stadium and Yankee Stadium.
On Monday (July 9) in Nashville, the CMA’s reigning entertainer of the year announced he will headline the first concert at Indiana’s Notre Dame stadium. The show will be for one night only. But the official date and additional acts on the bill will be announced in the coming weeks.
“I don’t know if they’ve told you, but they have a football season going on, so this is going to be a dance between those two schedules,” Brooks said. “And I can tell you that it is going to be the perfect time of year at Notre Dame. But those announcements will be coming.”