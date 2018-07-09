Everything We Know About Garth Brooks’ Notre Dame Concert

</noscript> </div>

Brooks indicated that the Notre Dame concert won’t be his only forthcoming stadium show.

“We’re going to focus on Notre Dame today,” Brooks said. “I will tell you that there will be announcements made more than one day, one location at a time so people can plan a little more. Unlike the 390 shows from the last tour, this will be very selective and very few.”

Brooks did reveal that the stadium shows will start a new chapter in his music career and confirmed that his wife Trisha Yearwood will not be performing at the new concerts.

“It will be the beginning and the end of a lot of things for us that we have known so far,” he said. “It’s a new page. So, I can’t imagine being anywhere where we’re not together. We just spent 10 days in L.A. I was the band wife, so I sat around in our hotel all day, waiting for my wife to come home from work. And so, that partnership, I pray will be there forever whether we’re singing together or not, as the last three-year tour of the 390 shows as Garth Brooks and Ms. Yearwood, that will not be the case moving forward sometimes. So the last tour, it was Garth Brooks and Ms. Trisha Yearwood, this time it will just be Mr. Yearwood.”

Brooks was joined by former Notre Dame head football coach Lou Holtz and the university’s Mike Seamon at Monday’s press conference.

“Notre Dame doesn’t do anything by chance,” Holtz said.

Capacity for Brooks’ Notre Dame concert is expected to be 85,000 fans including the field. Stay tuned for additional details.

“Our job is to always bring something to the country music fan you can’t get anywhere else,” Brooks said. “We want our people to see the latest technology first, and so our job is to bring that with us, and then, of course, the sincerity of bringing it down to vocals and a guitar for that B side that somebody wants to hear, it’s always right there in your back pocket.”