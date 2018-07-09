Country Music Hall of Fame Selects Miranda Lambert for Artist Residency

The Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. invited Miranda Lambert to headline its 2018 artist-in-residence series.

The organization annually selects a noted artist that has created work considered to be a significant contribution to music to curate unique live experiences for the Hall of Fame’s performance venues.

Lambert is the 15th artist-in-residence following honorees such as Vince Gill, Rosanne Cash, Kenny Rogers, Tom T. Hall, Guy Clark and 2017’s artist-in-residence, Jason Isbell.

Tickets for Lambert’s residency on Sept. 19 and 26 go on sale Friday (July 13) through the organization’s website.

“The history that the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum holds is so important,” Lambert said in a press release. “It’s truly an honor to be named artist-in-residence for the museum. I’m thankful for this place, where our music can continue to be cherished and I’m thrilled to be among the esteemed artists who have been honored by this designation.”

Lambert and Little Big Town’s Bandwagon Tour launches Thursday (July 12) in Charlotte, N.C.



