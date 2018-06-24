Memphis Aldean Shares Big Baby News

Baby's On the Way for the Aldean Family

Early on Tuesday morning (July 10), Jason Aldean shared some big news. Well, actually, he let his seven-month-old son Memphis do all the talking.

Just by wearing a Big Brother baseball jersey onsie, Aldean’s son told the world that the family would soon be a party of six. Memphis is Aldean’s only son with his wife Brittany, and was born on Dec. 1, 2017. Aldean also has two daughters — Kendyl, 10 and Keeley, 15 — from a previous marriage (Both girls are obviously the perfect role models for showing Memphis how to be the best big sibling.).

Aldean’s wife posted the same photo of Memphis with the caption, “Here we go again.”

The Aldeans didn’t say if this pregnancy was planned or just a joyful surprise, but they had opened up before about how long it took to get pregnant the first time around, including tests and procedures and ultimately, in vitro fertilization treatments.

Motherhood truly becomes Brittany Aldean, as does her honesty about some of the struggles she faces every day, and some of the inspiration that helps keep her going.

She even called the day Memphis was born, “HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!”

Aldean has a few days off before he heads to New York for his next tour stop on Friday (July 13).