Love and Theft Make “You Didn’t Want Me” Video a Family Affair

After performing together for a little more than 12 years, Love and Theft’s Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles consider themselves as more than a duo.
They’re family; two old souls creating heartening music for today’s country fan. The two met on Belmont University’s campus in Nashville in 2006 through their mutual friend Canaan Smith and started as a trio with Brian Bandas, who left the band in 2010. The duo’s name Love and Theft comes from the 2001 Bob Dylan album of the same title.
Currently on their third record deal, Gunderson and Liles continue to aspire to make original work that resonates with their dedicated following, the Theftheads. The first release from their yet-to-be-titled forthcoming album from Curb Records is the upbeat breakup anthem, “You Didn’t Want Me.”
“Our musical journey has taught me one major thing,” Gunderson tells CMT.com. “Stay true to yourself and your music. People recognize and appreciate authenticity.