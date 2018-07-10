Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” Continues as Country’s Most-played Song

Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” remains the drink of choice, now spending its second week at the top of Billboard’s country airplay chart.

Albumwise, Luke Combs’ This One’s for You returns to the winner’s circle in its 57th week of activity.

It’s worth noting that three of the Top 5 albums have had a chart life that approaches immortality. Besides Combs’ old reliable, there’s Kane Brown’s self-titled collection, which in its 83rd week currently ranks No. 4, and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, a solid No. 5 in its 166th week.

There aren’t any new albums to report. But we have six returnees — Kenny Chesney’s Live in No Shoes Nation (back at No. 8), Toby Keith’s Greatest Hits 2 (No. 32), Jason Aldean’s My Kinda Party (No. 40).

Also, Brad Paisley’s Hits Alive (No. 42), Florida Georgia Line’s Anything Goes (No. 48) and Eric Church’s Chief(No. 50).

The songs making their debut this week are Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me” (bowing in at No. 49), Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man,” featuring Brothers Osborne (No. 55) and Brett Eldredge’s “Love Someone” (No. 58). Kip Moore’s “Last Shot” comes back on at No. 33.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs, in that order, are Kenny Chesney’s “Get Along,” Jake Owen’s “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” Combs’ “One Number Away” and Brown’s “Heaven.”

The No. 2 and No. 3 albums, respectively, are the eponymous Dan + Shay (last week’s No. 1) and Aldean’s Rearview Town.