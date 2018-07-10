Luke Bryan’s 2018 Tour Wins at Stadiums

Luke Bryan’s impact on music transcends genre and language. Take the behemoth “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” for example.

At CMA Fest in 2012, Bryan lit up Nashville’s LP Field with an electric performance of the runaway smash. In a VIP box looking down on the sea of fans dancing in the stands were members of the Cuban consulate experiencing Bryan live for the first time. They were in Nashville looking into possibly starting a country music fest in Cuba. A few spoke English, but they mostly needed an interpreter to get around town.

On the bus ride home, they banged out “Country Girl” in a merengue beat, using the seats’ headrests as hand percussion. They didn’t know the lyrics, but that didn’t stop them from singing the melody acapella along to the rhythm.

Thousands of Bryan fans experienced that same magic on the recent stadium shows on his What Makes You Country Tour. Since June 16, the tour has hit Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark, Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field and Boston’s Fenway Park.



</noscript> </div>

This is Bryan’s first tour after his judging the last season of American Idol, which has made him a household name along with his music. The tour continues with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen on July 21 at Minneapolis, Minn.’s Target Field. Enjoy scenes from the recent stops on the What Makes You Country Tour: Luke Bryan live in Tampa Ethan Helms Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt, Bryan, Jon Pardi and DJ Rock in Cincinnati Ethan Helms Bryan with Pittsburgh’s own American Idol finalist Gabby Barrett Ethan Helms Bryan live in Boston Ethan Helms Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors. Embedded from www.youtube.com



