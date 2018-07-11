Thomas Rhett’s “Life Changes” Video Highlights Life on Tour

Says His Girls Are the Real Stars of His Show

Anyone who has ever wondered what life is like on the road with Thomas Rhett, it’s all in his new video for “Life Changes.”

Filmed by director Shaun Silva over a series of shows in May, the video highlights intimate family moments behind the scenes on the road with Rhett and his girls, wife Lauren Akins and their daughters Willa Gray and Ada James.

“Having the girls out on tour has changed what being on the road looks like for me,” Rhett says in a press release. “It just seems to keep getting more and more fun. And, I think the fans might even cheer louder for them than me!”

Rhett’s summer on the road continues with shows on his Life Changes tour and Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour. Rhett’s next stadium date with Chesney is July 14 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.





