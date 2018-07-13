Hot 20: Morgan Evans Remembers Night One

The world has kind of a love/hate relationship with Nashville’s Lower Broadway. The five blocks that take you from the Cumberland River to 5th Avenue can be full of headaches and tourists and traffic and so many pedal taverns. But it’s also home to songs and singers and a seemingly endless supply of energy.

At least, that’s how Morgan Evans sees it.

In fact, Lower Broadway was the very first place he went after he landed in Nashville.

Evans shared with CMT Hot 20 Countdown how that was his priority when he moved.

"It was magical. I got off the plane, I was on my own, I put my bags in my hotel," Evans recalled. "When you travel from Australia, you get to Nashville pretty late at night. It was 10:30 or 11 at night, I didn't shower, I just walked down to Broadway and was like, 'Oh wow. This is the best place in the world.' "The more I learned and got to know the song community there, I just knew I had to be a part of that," he said. Earlier this year, Evans told CMT.com that he's written about 300 songs since he moved to Nashville. CMT Hot 20 Countdown's Evans interview airs on Saturday and Sunday (July 14-15) at 9 a.m. ET.




