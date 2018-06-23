The Grammy Winner Draws Heavily Upon Her Trip to Japan for Influence

Kacey Musgraves Is a Disco Dream in Her New “High Horse” Video

Kacey Musgraves may have “seen enough,” but frankly we can’t see or get enough of this brand-new music video for the disco-enshrining, country-pop single “High Horse.”

Part “9 to 5,” part Tarantino-esque vigilante with a whole heaping of Harajuku-inspired glam, Musgraves has completely ascended to an entirely new aesthetic level with the single’s vibrant video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Halsey.)

In the opening shot, she’s working away in an office grind, putting up with the proverbial “man,” a slimy, chauvinistic-type only in it for the money, amongst other things…

Musgraves has zero time or tolerance for that BS.

She daydreams about lassoing the inappropriate co-workers and also life outside the office, which involves a nightlife with her girls of karaoke clubbing with slick-straight hair and a sparkly jumpsuit that would make Cher green with envy.

Can we just take a second to talk about these clothes?

Also making an appearance is the magnificent and now-infamous “rainbow dress,” designed by Rosie Assoulin, which Musgraves wore during a recent tour stop at Madison Square Garden with Harry Styles.

The marriage of 1970s-inspired country pop with the colorful Japanese culture of karaoke is a unity so seamless that it almost makes you wonder how these two haven’t come together sooner.

Bravo, Kacey, and giddy up, sister.



</noscript> </div> Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull. Embedded from www.youtube.com



