See the New NSFW Trailer for Bachelorette Weekend

Just when we thought we’d seen it all, the crew of Bach Weekend comes along and thoroughly takes it there.

Making your wildest bachelorette dreams come true, however, is what they do…emphasis on the “wildest” part.

In the brand-new NSFW trailer for CMT’s Bachelorette Weekend, we pretty much see it all and much like the BW team running the show, can’t help but watch it all go down with a “dang, girl.”

Male strippers, body shots, a butler without any pants or underwear on—you name it, these girls are probably doing it and “woooo’ing” all the way like champs while drinking “champs” (champagne, of course.)



Is it bad that we're kind of jealous? Founded in 2013, Bach Weekend is a Nashville-based, one-stop shop designed to create unique, custom VIP experiences for bachelors and bachelorettes alike looking to have one crazy fling before the ring. And even with all the craziness we see in this trailer, there are sure to be some tamer, sweet and totally glamourous moments, too, once the show premieres. But that naked butler, though… Bachelorette Weekend premieres August 2 at 11 PM ET on CMT.




