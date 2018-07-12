Everette’s “Slow Roll” Flows from a Nursery Rhyme

As musicians and songwriters, Everette’s Anthony Olympia and Brent Rupard feel they’re doing their jobs 110 percent when fans recognize themselves in their music.

“That’s what you hope for as a songwriter,” Rupard tells CMT.com, “you create something, then hopefully some people see themselves in it, and when you get together for a show, it feels like family. It’s a spiritual experience.”

“I sometimes feel like I’m recognizing or finding myself in the songs we write,” Olympia adds, “almost like a mirror.”

The rising newcomers grew up eight miles from one another in Bullitt County, Ky., but they didn’t connect until they were 21 when Rupard took a guitar lesson from the classically trained Olympia. After 12 years of making music together, they released their major label debut, the Slow Roll EP, this summer.



Filmed in Memphis on historic Beale Street, the video for the lead title single is as laidback and infectious as the song itself. The two are seen taking in the sights and basking in the neon lights radiating from the marquees on the juke joints and clubs. The scene that shows them hanging out on the side the road was unrehearsed. They were actually waiting on a tow truck because the vintage Winnebago they were rolling in broke down an hour into their drive. "It actually worked out," Rupard says. "Some of my favorite shots were us on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck; totally impromptu and just like the song suggests. We had to just go with the flow." Rupard co-wrote "Slow Roll" with Chris Dubois and Clint Lagerberg. "For some weird reason," he says, "I had the classic nursery rhyme 'Row Row Row Your Boat' in my head, which also has this laidback, go-with-the-flow, hippie thing. We gave a slight nod to that nursery rhyme here and there throughout the song, while also trying to capture those days you just want to take off somewhere and leave your troubles and worries behind." Everette is on tour through summer. The next show is in Louisville, Ky at the Mercury Ballroom.




