Cole Swindell Details Third Album All of It

Co-wrote Five of the 12 New Songs
Cole Swindell’s music has played a significant role in shaping the sound of today’s country music.

As an artist, he’s had four No. 1s on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, seven Top 10 hits and at least three No. 1s as the co-writer of Thomas Rhett’s “Get Me Some of That,” Luke Bryan’s “Roller Coaster” and the behemoth Florida Georgia Line/Bryan collaboration, “This is How We Roll.”

