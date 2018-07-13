Cole Swindell Details Third Album All of It

</noscript> </div>

“If it doesn’t get any better than this, I think I’m going to be alright,” Swindell told CMT.com before the “Flatliner” No. 1 party last fall. “But we’re going to keep writing songs and keep putting them out there. We released all kinds of songs from You Should Be Here to ‘Flatliner’ to ‘Chillin’ It’ to ‘Middle of a Memory,’ ‘Ain’t Worth the Whiskey.’ They’re all a little different in some way and now going into album three, I’m going to able to say whatever I want to.

“I just want to put out an album that people love and that I love and says what I want to say.”

Swindell co-wrote five of the 12 songs on his forthcoming third album, All of It, which arrives Aug. 13. Its lead single “Break Up in the End” is No. 22 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

Here is the full track listing and album art for Swindell’s All of It:

1. “Love You Too Late” (Cole Swindell, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

2. “All of It” (Bobby Pinson, Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman)

3. “Somebody’s Been Drinkin’” (Brent Anderson, Lynn Hutton, Hunter Phelps)

4. “Sounded Good Last Night” (Michael Carter, Shane Minor, Chase McGill, Cole Taylor)

5. “Break Up in the End” (Jon Nite, Chase McGill, Jessie Jo Dillon)

6. “I’ll Be Your Small Town” (Cole Swindell, Cole Taylor, Chase McGill)

7. “The Ones Who Got Me Here” (Cole Swindell, Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure)

8. “20 in a Chevy” (Cole Swindell, Ross Copperman, Jon Nite)

9. “Reason to Drink” (Cole Swindell, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

10. “Her” (Matt Jenkins, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Wade Kirby, Phil O’Donnell)

11. “Both Sides of The Mississippi” (Matt Jenkins, Ben Hayslip, J.T. Harding)

12. “Dad’s Old Number” (Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill)