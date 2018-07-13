Music

Travis Meadows Provides Foundation for Kenny Chesney’s “Better Boat”

Rock-Bottom Moment Leads to New Mindy Smith Collaboration


Travis Meadows was not prepared for what he heard on Friday morning (July 13); Kenny Chesney and Mindy Smith singing words inspired by a recovery meeting he once attended years ago.

When Smith’s voice came in on “Better Boat,” Meadows started crying.

“I’ve had cuts before,” he tells CMT.com, “and I don’t know why I responded to that like I did. I couldn’t talk for a few minutes.”

