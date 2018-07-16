Music

Chris Lane Celebrates Wisdom with Wit on Laps Around the Sun

“There’s a flavor for any and everybody on this record.”
They say with age comes wisdom, and that with every lap around the sun, we discover something new about the world and ourselves.

For Chris Lane, the last several years of his life and career have delivered so many teaching moments, that it was impossible for all that growth and self-discovery not to be the center of his newest album, aptly titled Laps Around the Sun.

“I’ve toured so much over the last few years and really discovered the kind of artist I want to be,” Lane said of the album during a recent sit down with CMT.com.

