Blake Shelton Requests Videos of Stage Fail

</noscript> </div>

With all the cords, monitors, rugs, steps, mic stands and amplifiers that cover any given stage, it’s a wonder it doesn’t happen every night.

So Shelton took to Twitter right away to request any fan videos of his fall. Then he jokingly blamed Pitbull, who’d been onstage right before Shelton’s show, and had reportedly been showing off dance skills that Shelton tried to outdo.

Then Shelton retweeted a video from Dani DeVore that shows his fall in all of its clumsy glory. All of which seemed like Shelton was showing his fans and followers that he is only human.

But Shana Tristán didn’t agree. She responded to his tweet about having been drinking by accusing him of not taking his job seriously enough.

Shelton replied, telling her that his account was not for crybabies. “Oh, I’m sorry ma’am… This account is meant for people who actually have a sense of humor. We’re not accepting cry baby tweets today,” Shelton wrote. “Maybe try again tomorrow!” So far, she has not taken him up on that offer.

Oh I’m sorry ma’am… This account is meant for people who actually have a sense of humor.. We’re not accepting cry baby tweets today.. Maybe try again tomorrow! https://t.co/xMzHRiStNu — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 16, 2018

Shelton’s next show is on July 20 at the Faster Horses festival in Michigan.