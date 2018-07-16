Maren Morris Unifies Mexico City Audience

“Music Is the Only Language We Shouldn’t Be Confused Over”

Maren Morris displayed the unifying power of country music when she opened for pop’s Niall Horan in Mexico City on Saturday (July 14).

Video footage online shows the Pepsi Center packed with fans waving cell phones in the air and screaming for more when Morris closed the bridge of “I Could Use a Love Song,” her first No. 1.

“The day before this,” Morris recalls on social media, “an interviewer told me ‘People in Mexico think country music is primarily for white people. How do you want to change that?’ I was kind of stunned because I’ve never had that question posed.”

Morris says she then took some time to internalize the question from the reporter’s point of view.

“I said ‘Country music is about your story, your heartache, your rise, your hometown.’ It’s not specific but it’s so specific. That’s why it’s beautiful. I want to demonstrate and celebrate that. So here it is. A song being sung to a bilingual and trilingual crowd and them just feeling it.”

She closes her statement with a powerful message. “Music is the only language we shouldn’t be confused over,” she wrote. “Thank you to Niall Horan for giving me this gift of playing to these gorgeous Latin American audiences and the gift of this realization.”

Horan’s Latin American leg of the Flicker Tour with Morris closed with two shows in Mexico City and included stops in Brazil, Chile and Argentina. The tour continues stateside on Wednesday (July 18) in Woodlands, Texas and previously stopped in Asia, Australia, Europe and the U.K.