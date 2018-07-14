Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

When Carrie Underwood shares pictures from her weekend and is quoting Sister Sledge in the caption, you know things are off to a very good start.

She posted a picture of her and her husband Mike Fisher at a family wedding, and used the 1979 R&B hit “We Are Family” as her caption. Brad Paisley shared a picture, too, but his wasn’t with family. It was with John Fogerty. Elsewhere in country music, Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley was able to play ball with the Washington Nationals in the Legends and Celebrity game. Miranda Lambert shared some pictures from her first shows in North Carolina and Ohio, Luke Bryan continued to post more of his fishing escapades, as did Luke Combs. Old Dominion revealed their salty pre-show ritual, Kelsea Ballerini showed off her very country post-show style, and Darius Rucker turned his bad luck around.

We are fam-i-ly A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 15, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

Topwater evening. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:48pm PDT

Hole in one at Old Natchez today. Friday the 13th!!!! pic.twitter.com/GpXtBZ8jrL — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) July 13, 2018